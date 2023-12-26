Margot Robbie discloses her true feelings about the Barbenheimer phenomenon with Cillian Murphy

Photo Margot Robbie calls people who liked Barbenheimer ‘weird’

Margot Robbie gives her honest opinion on people who watched Barbie and Oppenheimer back-to-back.

The Suicide Squad actress told Cillian Murphy that she was left in awe when Barbie turned out to be a “cultural phenomenon.”

In a recent interview for Variety, the celebrity duo indulged in a conversation over their most recent projects, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer.

When Cillian asked Margot about her expectations as the producer of Barbie, she said that even though she hoped the flick would bag “big reactions”, she never imagined it becoming a billion-dollar success.

“I was like ‘Yeah people are going to notice’ but it went kind of crazy and it started to occur that it might be even bigger than I’m thinking,” she commented on the public’s initial reaction to pictures of her and Ryan Gosling roller-blading at the Venice Beach.

She, then, spoke about Barbie having the same release date as Oppenheimer and mentioned the ‘eccentric’ Barbenheimer phenomenon it created.

The 33-year-old actress said before signing off, “The fact that people were going and being like, ‘Oh, watch ‘Oppenheimer’ first, then ‘Barbie.’ I was like, ‘See? People like everything,” claiming, “People are weird.”