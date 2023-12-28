Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to 'reappear' with King out of 'need' in 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will still be visible in 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rift with the Royal Family will sadly continue in 2024, says an expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will 'reappear' next year despite their distance from King Charles.

Speaking to GB News, Royal expert Ingrid Seward shares: "Meghan and Harry need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them, sadly, so I feel we will be seeing them.

"We'll certainly be seeing Harry, because he's got to reappear for some court cases."

She then notes: "Harry's been very clear that he doesn't want to come to the UK unless he has the kind of protection he expects.

"Most of his court cases are ongoing, but in particular with the Home Office, he's really put his foot down on this."

Ms Seward added: "Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down."



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

