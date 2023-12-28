 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton 'not looking back', has 'moved on' from Prince Harry, Meghan

Kate Middleton has forgone the hurt caused by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton has seemingly moved on from the hurt caused to her by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales is seemingly looking ahead as she has much to look forward to alongside husband, Prince William.

A friend of the royal told People: "She's moved on and William has too.

"She's very focused on what matters going forward. They aren't looking back."

Meanwhile another source reveals: "She takes things seriously — and thank goodness for that.”

This comes as royal expert Jennie Bond spoke about Kate’s hurt with Bella Magazine.

She added: "I think Catherine has been badly hurt by Harry's brutal attacks on William, like his decision to reveal so much of what went on during their disagreements [in his memoir Spare]."

