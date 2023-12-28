Authorities discovered no narcotics or paraphernalia in her bedroom or bathroom, and there were no signs of foul play

Bobbie Jean Carter found 'unresponsive' in bathroom after death: Police

In a tragic incident, 41-year-old Bobbie Jean Carter was discovered unresponsive in her Florida home on December 23, according to the Hillsborough Sheriff's Department.

She was swiftly transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has initiated a death investigation.

Surprisingly, Carter was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her demise, as revealed by deputies.

According to People Magazine, however, her roommates insisted she hadn't used narcotics since her recent release from prison.

Authorities discovered no narcotics or paraphernalia in her bedroom or bathroom, and there were no signs of foul play.

Carter's eight-year-old daughter, Bella, is now staying with her late father's sister, contradicting earlier reports of her being with her grandmother.

Carter's mother, Jane, expressed shock at the sudden loss, marking the third tragic death in the family.

Her son Aaron passed away at 34 in November 2022, while her daughter Leslie died at 25 in 2012.

The family believes Bobbie Jean succumbed to cardiac arrest, though the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Carter's troubled history included a June arrest for retail theft and possession of fentanyl after allegedly stealing stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby.