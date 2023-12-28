Meghan Markle advised to work on her public perception amid plummeting popularity

Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements’ in her public image: ‘Be mindful!’

Meghan Markle failed to show herself in positive light this year and has been told to imply “strategic improvements” to better her public perception.



In a conversation with The Express, entertainment expert Mark Boardman said Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has “no one” to correct her ways.

The expert said the former star has "burned many bridges" and now "need to learn to be more careful about who they talk about" while also offering advice on how they can portray themselves in a more "positive light.”

"Meghan is still not showing herself in the best light,” he added, “and needs to be mindful of public perception, as recent incidents have shown a need for strategic improvements in her public image.

"Importantly she appears to have no one to correct her ways, or actions or to strategically improve her public image.

"For one, the Sussexes need to learn to be more careful about who they talk about and not to burn bridges. This is certainly hard for both Harry and Meghan who have burned many bridges.

"A good way forward to better show themselves is a positive light would be to talk about the good work they do with a return to social media, as they would both have huge engagement levels, but at the same time, the comment moderator would be kept busy if they came across in the wrong light with egotistical posts."