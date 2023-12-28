Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be ‘rolling in money' coming year

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given good news ahead of New Year by entertainment expert

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not have to rely on their connections on the Royal family for their financial stability.



According to an entertainment expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be "more money rolling in, no matter what they choose to focus on" in 2024 after suffering huge losses in 2023.

The past year has been tumultuous for the California-based Royal couple, marked by intense criticism following explosive revelations made by Harry in his explosive memoir, Spare, targeting the Royal Family in January.

Additionally, their $25 million agreement with Spotify came to an end, and they faced satire in episodes of South Park and Family Guy.

Most recently, a prominent entertainment magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, labeled them as among Hollywood's "biggest losers."

Speaking with The Express, expert Mark Boardman said, "Regarding the potential Hollywood comeback for Harry and Meghan in 2024, with multimillion-dollar deals in place for multiple book deals, ownership of publication rights to a novel, besides running the Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes are actively shaping their narrative and are certainly not waiting for something to happen.”

"2024 holds the potential for a more positive year for the Sussexes, both financially, and with more money rolling in, no matter what they choose to focus on,” he added.

"Winning back more public support and being more open will create more opportunities. Strategic choices, open communication, and focusing on impactful projects will play pivotal roles in their ongoing journey!”