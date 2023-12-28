 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's becoming ‘very suspicious' in his timing

Experts warn Prince Harry is starting to become incredibly ‘suspicious’ in his timing

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, December 28, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts have just warned how suspicious Prince Harry’s timing is becoming.

Showbiz and Royal Reporter Kinsey Schofield issued these claims and sentiments.

She spoke out about it all, in one of her most recent conversations with host Mark Dolan.

It all began once Ms Schofield started referencing recent claims calling for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to “repair the damage” with the Firm and said, “Meghan's team doesn't appear to know what to do at this point.”

But “The consensus is that they need to repair the damage within the Royal Family.”

Read More: Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements' in her public image: ‘Be mindful!'

This revelation has come shortly after Page Six reported that Prince Harry “intends to call the King at Christmas for some sort of reconciliation, he plans to also talk to Meghan and the kids.”

So, according to Ms Schofield, “the idea that they are reporting brands don't want to work with them,” and “the only only way to clear the air is to reconcile with the Royal Family.”

But “Then Prince Harry intends on calling the King to reconcile at Christmas. That's the suspicious timing,” she also added before signing off. 

Donald Trump reacts to 'Home Alone 2' bullying allegations
Donald Trump reacts to 'Home Alone 2' bullying allegations
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater love story takes new turn
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater love story takes new turn
Selena Gomez flaunts holiday romance with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez flaunts holiday romance with Benny Blanco
Emma Stone's 'crazy' obsession laid bare
Emma Stone's 'crazy' obsession laid bare
'Wonka' actor Hugh Grant surprises the elderly on Christmas
'Wonka' actor Hugh Grant surprises the elderly on Christmas
Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse
Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse
Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements' in her public image: ‘Be mindful!'
Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements' in her public image: ‘Be mindful!'
‘James Bond' bosses shoot down Zack Snyder's 007 agent idea
‘James Bond' bosses shoot down Zack Snyder's 007 agent idea
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be ‘rolling in money' coming year video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be ‘rolling in money' coming year
Prince Harry doesn't offer much in this world of belt-tightening inflation video
Prince Harry doesn't offer much in this world of belt-tightening inflation
Meghan Markle turning ‘media attention' into ‘free press' for upcoming venture video
Meghan Markle turning ‘media attention' into ‘free press' for upcoming venture
‘Reacher' star Alan Ritchson on childhood: ‘I was mortified'
‘Reacher' star Alan Ritchson on childhood: ‘I was mortified'