Prince Harry's becoming ‘very suspicious' in his timing

Experts warn Prince Harry is starting to become incredibly ‘suspicious’ in his timing

File Footage

Royal experts have just warned how suspicious Prince Harry’s timing is becoming.



Showbiz and Royal Reporter Kinsey Schofield issued these claims and sentiments.

She spoke out about it all, in one of her most recent conversations with host Mark Dolan.

It all began once Ms Schofield started referencing recent claims calling for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to “repair the damage” with the Firm and said, “Meghan's team doesn't appear to know what to do at this point.”

But “The consensus is that they need to repair the damage within the Royal Family.”

Read More: Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements' in her public image: ‘Be mindful!'

This revelation has come shortly after Page Six reported that Prince Harry “intends to call the King at Christmas for some sort of reconciliation, he plans to also talk to Meghan and the kids.”

So, according to Ms Schofield, “the idea that they are reporting brands don't want to work with them,” and “the only only way to clear the air is to reconcile with the Royal Family.”

But “Then Prince Harry intends on calling the King to reconcile at Christmas. That's the suspicious timing,” she also added before signing off.