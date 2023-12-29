 
menu
Friday, December 29, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kim Kardashian addresses 'extra thumb' controversy

One Reddit post humorously mentioned that Kim and her team was actively removing comments in real-time

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 29, 2023

Kim Kardashian addresses extra thumb controversy
Kim Kardashian addresses 'extra thumb' controversy

Kim Kardashian has addressed the recent social media storm over her alleged "extra thumb." The controversy erupted when a family photo from their festive celebrations sparked a Photoshop speculation frenzy.

The picture, featuring Kim and her eldest daughter North, led to discussions about whether Kim had undergone digital alterations or if it was merely an optical illusion. 

Swiftly responding to the chatter, Kim shared more snapshots from the Christmas party, offering a clear view of her hands and settling the debate. 

In one photo, she struck a pose with a 'sorority squat,' displaying both hands separately on her thighs, putting an end to the extra thumb rumours.

However, the debate continued on social media platforms, with Reddit users divided in their opinions. 

Some claimed the photo was poorly altered, while others argued that Kim was simply clasping both hands together. 

One Reddit post humorously mentioned that Kim and her team was actively removing comments in real-time, sparking further amusement among followers.

Despite the controversy, the Kardashian Christmas party was a star-studded affair, with Kim dressed in an ice-blue gown and North sporting a Balmain jacket previously worn by Kanye West. 

The event featured performances by Babyface, and eagle-eyed fans spotted Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, in attendance.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to talk 'Archie, Lili' in 'family life' docuseries
Inside Princess Diana's 'terrifying' and 'uneasy' last Christmases with royals
Inside Princess Diana's 'terrifying' and 'uneasy' last Christmases with royals
Kelly Clarkson moved in with ‘a stranger' before ‘American Idol' win
Kelly Clarkson moved in with ‘a stranger' before ‘American Idol' win
Lance Bass confirms another NSYNC reunion is in motion video
Lance Bass confirms another NSYNC reunion is in motion
Meghan Markle won't let Netflix 'cut ties' after Spotify loss
Meghan Markle won't let Netflix 'cut ties' after Spotify loss
Holly Willoughby to make HUGE TV comeback with THIS show
Holly Willoughby to make HUGE TV comeback with THIS show
Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift got ' best gift ever' on Christmas day from beau Travis Kelce
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update
Netflix 'Stranger Things' season 5 receives new exciting update
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Top 10 kdramas of 2023 that ruled our screens
Prince Harry's work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes' in ‘roundtable affirmations'
Prince Harry's work ridiculed for being ‘iced lattes' in ‘roundtable affirmations'
Prince Andrew' branded so ‘toxic' even guards can taser him away video
Prince Andrew' branded so ‘toxic' even guards can taser him away
Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation' video
Prince Andrew's branded an ‘unequivocally detested' man by a ‘full nation'