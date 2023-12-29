One Reddit post humorously mentioned that Kim and her team was actively removing comments in real-time

Kim Kardashian addresses 'extra thumb' controversy

Kim Kardashian has addressed the recent social media storm over her alleged "extra thumb." The controversy erupted when a family photo from their festive celebrations sparked a Photoshop speculation frenzy.

The picture, featuring Kim and her eldest daughter North, led to discussions about whether Kim had undergone digital alterations or if it was merely an optical illusion.

Swiftly responding to the chatter, Kim shared more snapshots from the Christmas party, offering a clear view of her hands and settling the debate.

In one photo, she struck a pose with a 'sorority squat,' displaying both hands separately on her thighs, putting an end to the extra thumb rumours.



However, the debate continued on social media platforms, with Reddit users divided in their opinions.

Some claimed the photo was poorly altered, while others argued that Kim was simply clasping both hands together.

Despite the controversy, the Kardashian Christmas party was a star-studded affair, with Kim dressed in an ice-blue gown and North sporting a Balmain jacket previously worn by Kanye West.

The event featured performances by Babyface, and eagle-eyed fans spotted Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, in attendance.