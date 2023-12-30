Pete Davidson is set to resume his tour at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, Ct., on Jan. 6

Pete Davidson seen for the first time since mysterious show cancellations

Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live alum, has been seen in public for the first time since cancelling a series of comedy shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The comedian was spotted at Bobo’s Cafe in Somers, NY, alongside his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, about an hour outside New York City.

According to Page Six, eyewitnesses revealed that the couple perused the menu together before Davidson ordered an iced matcha latte.

The pair, dressed casually for the outing, then enjoyed drinks, with Davidson taking a break outside for a cigarette.

This public appearance comes after Davidson cancelled several comedy sets scheduled from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, citing unforeseen circumstances.

The Beacon Theatre in NYC announced the cancellation just hours before he was set to perform.

Davidson, who has faced challenges this year, including checking into rehab for borderline personality disorder and PTSD in June, is set to resume his tour at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, Ct., on Jan. 6.

The comedian's personal life has also been in the spotlight, with a recent breakup with ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in August and a new relationship with Madelyn Cline beginning in September.

The couple was last seen together at an SNL afterparty in October, making their recent outing in Somers a rare public appearance.