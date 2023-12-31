Cardi B uses expletives to give a shut-up call to Offset reunion rumours

Cardi B fumes over Offset reunion rumours

Cardi B does not appreciate fans' speculations about whether she reunited with estranged hubby Offset as she strongly called them out on the internet.



The Bodak Yellow rapstar took to X, “Shut the ** up,” she fumed. “Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said [sic] that?!”

The Grammy winner slammed her fans, “Did I say — Did he say it — No!” adding, “Leave me the ** alone.”

It came after the rapper was spotted with her better half in New York as they spent Christmas with their children, according to multiple reports.

Some netizens interpreted these outings as evidence the pair is back together.

“Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days,” @TheePopFeed claimed.

In the meantime, many on the internet sided with Cardi B, explaining Offset is the father of her two kids.



Page Six assorted the following comments.

“THEY HAVE CHILDREN TOGETHER, they can’t just be out of each other life because they have kids together, they co parent,” one user wrote.

Another added, “They have children,” noting, “They can’t just not see each other.”

Someone else commented,”I feel bad for her she’s clearly stressed and fans keep making it worse.”