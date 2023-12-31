 
menu
Sunday, December 31, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Cardi B fumes over Offset reunion rumours

Cardi B uses expletives to give a shut-up call to Offset reunion rumours

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Cardi B fumes over Offset reunion rumours
Cardi B fumes over Offset reunion rumours

Cardi B does not appreciate fans' speculations about whether she reunited with estranged hubby Offset as she strongly called them out on the internet.

The Bodak Yellow rapstar took to X, “Shut the ** up,” she fumed. “Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said [sic] that?!”

The Grammy winner slammed her fans, “Did I say — Did he say it — No!” adding, “Leave me the ** alone.”

It came after the rapper was spotted with her better half in New York as they spent Christmas with their children, according to multiple reports.

Some netizens interpreted these outings as evidence the pair is back together.

“Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days,” @TheePopFeed claimed.

In the meantime, many on the internet sided with Cardi B, explaining Offset is the father of her two kids.

Page Six assorted the following comments.

“THEY HAVE CHILDREN TOGETHER, they can’t just be out of each other life because they have kids together, they co parent,” one user wrote.

Another added, “They have children,” noting, “They can’t just not see each other.”

Someone else commented,”I feel bad for her she’s clearly stressed and fans keep making it worse.”

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign tease ‘Vultures' with new promo video: Watch
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign tease ‘Vultures' with new promo video: Watch
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton's Christmas video slammed as 'staged'
Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton's Christmas video slammed as 'staged'
All about Brad Pitt's tumultuous relationship with kids after Angelina Jolie split
All about Brad Pitt's tumultuous relationship with kids after Angelina Jolie split
Angelina Jolie teases Brad Pitt with children
Angelina Jolie teases Brad Pitt with children
David Beckham educates himself about new hobby - see pic
David Beckham educates himself about new hobby - see pic
Britney Spears will break the internet in 2024: insider
Britney Spears will break the internet in 2024: insider
Emilia Clarke to enter new year with big achievement
Emilia Clarke to enter new year with big achievement
Tom Wilkinson 'suddenly' dies at home: British star was 75
Tom Wilkinson 'suddenly' dies at home: British star was 75
Prince Harry reacts to Prince William, Mike Tindall's growing closeness
Prince Harry reacts to Prince William, Mike Tindall's growing closeness
Ariana Grande wraps up 2023 with big confessions
Ariana Grande wraps up 2023 with big confessions
Ricky Gervais hits out haters in his style amid Netflix special fury
Ricky Gervais hits out haters in his style amid Netflix special fury
Prince William, Kate Middleton changing years long Royal practices for their kids
Prince William, Kate Middleton changing years long Royal practices for their kids