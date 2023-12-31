 
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Garner bids farewell by tugging at heart-strings : Video

Jennifer Garner bids farewell to 2023 in a candid and loving social media post

Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Jennifer Garner has just turned to social media to showcase a video dump of her 2023, as she bids farewell to the year.

All of this has been shared to her Instagram account and includes clips from her private life, with loved ones as well as other celebs.

The highlight reel includes moments from her personal life, career aspirations, milestones, birthdays, wellness posts, behind-the-scenes shoots, as well as Halloween snaps, etc.

Check it out Below:

Garner’s post has also sparked a lot of love from fans amid reports that her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are facing marriage woes allegedly.

Just recently, celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman weighed in on the duo’s bond and promised “ups and downs” in 2024.

Read More: Loving Garner mocks controlling Lopez amid Matt Damon feud?

“For a short while this summer, Mercury, planet of communication is retrograde in Leo. Those dates, 15 August - 28 August, are uneasy for the fiery pair, and they engage in misunderstandings and petty arguments,” she said. 

