Thursday, December 28, 2023
'Loving' Garner mocks 'controlling' Lopez amid Matt Damon feud?

Ben Affleck's ex-wife seemingly takes a thinly-veiled dig at Jennifer Lopez amid Matt Damon tensions

While Matt Damon has reacted to Jennifer Lopez's behavior with Ben Affleck, Ben’s ex-wife has seemingly given the world yet another reason why she is the ‘better’ Jennifer.

As fans will know, the “controlling” ways of Jennifer Lopez with her family have been slammed by Matt Damon, who co-wrote the movie Good Will Hunting with Ben Affleck.

According to Radar Online, a source close to Matt has spilled that Jennifer Lopez is causing tensions between Ben Affleck and his long-time friend Matt Damon.

The tipster also claimed that the actor is not a big fan of “Bennifer 2.0” and has had some “serious reservations” about his dear friend's marriage since the romance between Lopez and Affleck rekindled.

The Oppenheimer actor was also afraid that “history is repeating itself.”

"Because 20 years ago they stopped talking for the exact same reason. But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben,” the source disclosed to the outlet.

In the meantime, Jennifer Garner has returned to the headlines with her ‘lovable’ holiday approach.

Read More: Jennifer Garner discloses unique approach on festive mornings

The American actress appeared in a recent confessional at Entertainment Tonight.

In the interview, the Daredevil star detailed her holiday morning routine and seemingly declared why she was the ‘perfect’ mother of Ben Affleck’s three kids.

The actress maintained throughout the sit-down that she “loves" enjoying quality time with family, contrary to Matt’s claims about Lopez.

“I'll have my whole family together - my sisters, my niece, my nephews, I love them all, my brothers-in-law, of course, my parents, and my kids. I can't wait for it," concluded the ‘family-oriented’ Garner. 

However, fans are wondering if this was supposed to be a dig at Lopez, who is under fire by Matt Damon. 

