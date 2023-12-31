Previously, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters to the judge presiding Danny Masterson's case

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis regret defending Danny Masterson?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are still trying to get a hold of themselves after their co-star Danny Masterson was convicted for being a rapist.

The couple came under scrutiny and drew heavy backlash after they wrote referrals to the judge presiding their That 70s Show co-star's case.

In the letter, the 45 year-old actor called Danny "his role model" whereas Mila vouched for the now-convicted by calling him an "older brother figure."

An insider spilled to OK! magazine that the pair is now worried about their reputation, “They are shocked to the core and are doing their best to lay low, hoping it doesn’t jeopardize their careers in the long-term.”

The tipster further added that Ashton and Mila initially believed that Danny was clean, “The idea that one of their closest friends could be capable of something so heinous just didn’t seem to register.”

After online criticism, the couple filmed an apology video and explained that they weren’t trying to ignore the pain Danny’s victims suffered.

“We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," the Friends With Benefits actress said in the video.

Consequently, Ashton and Mila also had to step down from their roles at Thorn, an anti-child sexual abuse organization founded by the former in 2009.