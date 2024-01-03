Nicki Minaj's honest opinion irks fans: Watch

Fans disapprove of Nicki Minaj's sounds off on her hit track ‘Starships’ amid performance

Nicki Minaj has a strong opinion especially when it comes to her music choice. As evidence, the pop rockstar abruptly ended her hit Starships track despite fans' disapproval — because she doesn’t like the song.



The incident happened at E11EVEN nightclub where the Grammy-nominated singer was performing for New Year’s Eve night.

In a fan-obtained footage, the Trinidad and Tobago rapper was seen spitting the bars of the 2012 song; only to signal it to be turned off after a few seconds later.

“Hold on, psych, psych,” the 41-year-old gestured to cut the music off which prompted screeches from fans.

The 41-year-old said, “I don’t perform that song no more y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do? Stupid song.”

Nicki previously slammed her track. “I hate ‘Starships,’ I mean ew, ‘Starships?’ I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it,” she told Pollstar Live.

Not to mention, she had also sounded off on her other super-hit track 2014's Anaconda, adding she regretted ever recording it.