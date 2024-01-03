Angelina Jolie adds the newest touch to her classic outerwear as she steps out for the first time in New Year

Photo: Angelina Jolie turns heads with new style statement

Angelina Jolie welcomes 2024 with new fashion spirits.

The Maleficent actress was spotted flaunting the newest touch to her classic outerwear, during her first appearance in the New Year.

As per the reports of Harper's Bazaar, the mother of six kids looked ravishing in a jet-black coat with white patches. These patches featured a variety of different sketches.

The classic black coat also had a golden floral embroidery on the hemline. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt accessorized the ensemble with black shades and matching black leather boots. She donned this look walking out of her flagship Atelier Jolie store located in New York.

Last year, Angelina Jolie spoke to Bazaar about launching her fashion passion project, Atelier Jolie.

The director and actress told the publication, “There is so much happening that divides us, and it’s essential that we create and share time together.”

“One aspect of today’s world is the push to be like others and follow trends. It doesn’t lead to the place where one feels most alive. Discovery and mistakes are essential for creativity. The once-young punk in me wanted to push against what was normal and paint the walls with the people I love. I hope others do, too,” she commented before signing off.