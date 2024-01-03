 
menu
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Angelina Jolie turns heads with new style statement

Angelina Jolie adds the newest touch to her classic outerwear as she steps out for the first time in New Year

By
Samuel Moore

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Photo: Angelina Jolie turns heads with new style statement
Photo: Angelina Jolie turns heads with new style statement

Angelina Jolie welcomes 2024 with new fashion spirits.

The Maleficent actress was spotted flaunting the newest touch to her classic outerwear, during her first appearance in the New Year.

As per the reports of Harper's Bazaar, the mother of six kids looked ravishing in a jet-black coat with white patches. These patches featured a variety of different sketches. 

The classic black coat also had a golden floral embroidery on the hemline. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt accessorized the ensemble with black shades and matching black leather boots. She donned this look walking out of her flagship Atelier Jolie store located in New York.

Last year, Angelina Jolie spoke to Bazaar about launching her fashion passion project, Atelier Jolie.

The director and actress told the publication, “There is so much happening that divides us, and it’s essential that we create and share time together.”

“One aspect of today’s world is the push to be like others and follow trends. It doesn’t lead to the place where one feels most alive. Discovery and mistakes are essential for creativity. The once-young punk in me wanted to push against what was normal and paint the walls with the people I love. I hope others do, too,” she commented before signing off. 

Victoria, David Beckham to mark 25 years of togetherness with vow renewal
Victoria, David Beckham to mark 25 years of togetherness with vow renewal
Prince Harry's been living a ‘very disastrous year'
Prince Harry's been living a ‘very disastrous year'
King Charles' plans for monarchy in 2024 leaked
King Charles' plans for monarchy in 2024 leaked
Queen Camilla not a ‘natural royal' but performs her role ‘well'
Queen Camilla not a ‘natural royal' but performs her role ‘well'
Psychic speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's future as couple
Psychic speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's future as couple
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy talks about her upcoming 'Star Wars' film
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy talks about her upcoming 'Star Wars' film
Michael Jackson's mother seeks legal compensation from his estate
Michael Jackson's mother seeks legal compensation from his estate
Prince William fails to protect Kate Middleton
Prince William fails to protect Kate Middleton
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez quash marital trouble rumours with steamy PDA video
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez quash marital trouble rumours with steamy PDA
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir
Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media
Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media
King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare video
King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare