Thursday, January 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tom Cruise leaves a mark on 'Reacher's' protagonist

Tom Cruise lauded as 'the most legendary actor' by Alan Ritchson, the actor who replaced Tom in hit series 'Reacher'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Photo: Tom Cruise leaves a mark on Reachers protagonist
Photo: Tom Cruise leaves a mark on 'Reacher's' protagonist

Tom Cruise has just been dubbed ‘the most legendary actor of all time’ by Alan Ritchson.

Alan Ritchson reacted to his comparison with the Mission: Impossible actor, Tom Cruise for playing the protagonist in Reacher.

The 41-year-old actor recently appeared for a confessional with Jonatan Blomberg Interviews and was asked about his views on taking the role, which was previously played by Tom Cruise.

In response to this, Ritchson observed that he “never” left bad being compared with “the most legendary actor of all time.”

He went on to admire the superstar by saying, ”I would never tire of being compared to somebody of his stature. Look, he did his thing, he brought a lot of eyes to this project that wouldn’t be here otherwise, I think.”

“There’s some great IP, the books are great, a lot of people have read them and enjoy the show because of them, but I think a lot of people enjoy the show because he made them aware of it," he added before signing off.

For those unversed, this comes after the newest season of Reacher sparked debate among fans about Tom Cruise’s part in the original films.

