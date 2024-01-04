Prince Harry 'soaked in sweat' as Prince William made fun of his 'anxiety'

Prince Harry was upset with Prince William for making fun of his mental health

Prince Harry once admitted he was disappointed in his brother, Prince William, for making fun of his mental health.



The Duke of Sussex admits back in 2015, he experienced high levels of anxiety due to which he deeply struggled from public speaking.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’ Harry shared how "hours before a speech or public appearance I'd be soaked in sweat" and "be unable to think, my mind buzzing with fear".

On a similar occasion, William made fun of his younger brother for his feelings.

William said: "'Harold! Look at you! You're drenched!'”

Harry wrote: “I couldn't fathom his reaction. Him of all people. He'd been present for my very first panic attack. With Kate... And now he was teasing me? I couldn't imagine how he could be so insensitive.”