Meghan Markle 'redemption' is 'Hollywood phrase': 'Means nothing'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not trying hard enough to make amends with the Royal Family, says an expert.

Despite letting media know that they are considering this year as their ‘year of redemption,’ the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lack in their actions.

Royal expert Phil Dampier says: "Harry and Meghan have let it be known that they see 2024 as their year of redemption, to which my reaction is good luck with that. It's a trite phrase dreamt up by their Hollywood PR people and in reality means very little. Actions speak louder than words.”

Phil warned Harry and Meghan "need to do things which will convince the public" that they want to "redeem themselves".

He further told Fabulous magazine: "The royals put on a show of unity at Christmas, with even Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie being allowed to walk to church and join them for lunch. The message was clear - everyone was welcome except Harry and Meghan."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

