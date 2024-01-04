Meghan Markle is desperate to ‘have her say' after getting morez bruising

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are feeling ‘more and more bruised’ by Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desperate bid to ‘correct the Impressions’ of him.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and biographer Tom Bower.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent chats with Closer magazine.

While starting off that conversation the expert pointed out that “she feels more and more bruised as the year goes on,” and “Meghan is going to want to have her say.”

“Whereas Scobie was a disaster, she’s going to want to correct the impressions [that she collaborated on the book].”

“Meghan and Harry’s desperation will only get worse in the new year.”

For those unversed, the allegations in question, made within Endgame include, “treating Kate like a child” and even the title of a “Stepford-like royal”.