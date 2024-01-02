 
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as they entered 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trolled by famous British comedian as they step in 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were dragged by a famous British comedian for calling each other “H and M.”

According to The Express, the comedian, Simon Brodkin, savagely mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during his recent stand up show.

Speaking of the couple, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, he said, "I started off, I wanted to like them."

"But then they started calling each other H and M and I just thought, 'Oh do f*** off,'" he added.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame' hints at their involvement

The year 2023 proved to be lethal for the couple’s reputation as they were ridiculed on two high-profile animated comedy series in 2023, South Park and Family Guy.

By the end, they were branded the biggest losers of Hollywood by The Hollywood Reporter for their lack of career progression and failure with Spotify.

“The Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped - and South Park was the pin,” they claimed

“Still, all the scorn and mockery beats otherwise having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements a year, which sounds hellish,” they continued.

