Lil Nas X shares good news about his upcoming documentary

Lil Nas X unlocks new milestone in successful career

While making strides in his music career, Lil Nas X shared an HBO documentary on him titled Long Live Montero will be coming soon.



Announcing the good news on Twitter, the Rodeo hip-hop star shared the movie poster, "Good News World!," adding, "BIG 2024!."

In addition to Lil's announcement, Toronto International Film Festival head Cameron Bailey heaped praise on the documentary when it premiered there in August.

Calling Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero “a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity.”

"In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape," she said.



Adding, "The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music.”



In the meantime, Lil's Long Live Montero documentary will stream on HBO Max on January 27.