Angelina Jolie's sibling James Haven recently opened up about his bond with her & Brad Pitt's children

Angelina Jolie's brother steps in after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie’s brother recently talked about his bond with her kids following the star’s Brad Pitt divorce.

In a recent episode of podcast 90who10, host Jessica Entner asked James Haven how he supports the Salt actress amid her personal life getting out in the public.

The 52 year-old actor confessed that he prioritizes his sister's children before anyone, "That’s where it all starts, it starts with the protection of her and her children - my nieces and nephews."

James added, “I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. I want to be there for them or for her — whatever she’s going through.”

The Original Sin actor further shared that it’s important for him to be there for Angelina’s kids, given that they have been through some “massively formative years.”

“They’re becoming young adults in their early 20s. I think it’s just very natural and I just want to be there any time. Anytime I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence,” James continued.

Angelina and Brad, the famous Hollywood couple that called it quits in 2016, share six children named Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne together.