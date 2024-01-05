 
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Joe Jonas reboots dating life after Sophie Turner divorce?

Joe Jonas was seen boarding a flight in Mexico with a famous model after ending his four-year marriage with Sophie Turner

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 05, 2024

Joe Jonas reboots dating life after Sophie Turner divorce?

Months after filing divorce with Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas has sparked dating rumors with model Stormi Bree Henley.

According to OK! magazine, the Jonas Brothers member, who ended his four-year marriage in September 2023, was seen catching a private jet in Mexico with Stormi a day after he performed at a New Year's Eve concert.

The outlet claims that the exclusive pictures are the only evidence they have of the former Miss Teen USA winner dating Joe as the two are yet to follow each other on Instagram.

OK! magazine continues to allege that the father of two was flying back to New York City as Sophie is due to drop off their children Willa and Delphine on January 7, according to their court agreement.

As for the Game of Thrones alum, she had already moved on from Joe after she was seen packing on PDA with a British aristocrat named Peregrine Pearson, in October 2023.

An eye-witness, who saw the two hanging out in Paris, told the outlet, "They stood at the station for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways."

