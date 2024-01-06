 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Melanie Walker

Michael Bolton announces sad health update

Michael Bolton took to his social media and announced that he will be taking a break from music

Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Michael Bolton announced an important health update on his social media.

On Friday, the 70 year-old singer took to his Instagram account and shared that he was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” he penned.

Announcing that he’ll be taking a break, Michael continued: “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring.”

The To Love Somebody crooner insisted that he’ll be working on his recovery as “disappointing his fans” or “postponing a show” is always the "hardest" thing for him.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB,” Michael concluded.

