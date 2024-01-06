 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Melanie Walker

Brittany Mahomes under hot water for 'mistreating' hotel staff

A former hotel employee recalled her experience with Britney Mahomes in 2022

Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 06, 2024

A former hotel employee recently accused famous WAG Brittany Mahomes of not tipping staff.

A TikToker named Jessica O’ Connor took to her account and started off the video by telling that she worked as a server, barista and bartender at 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

She recalled her experience from the time when Brittany was in town to buy her wedding dress for her 2022 wedding with Patrick Mahomes.

“My first interaction with her, she ran up over a $100 tab. She was with her whole posse. Patrick was not there, but I believe their tab was well over $100, maybe $130. $0 tip,” Jessica shared.

Giving Brittany the benefit of doubt, the ex-employee said that they “let it slide” and concluded that maybe she had "done something wrong" to not deserve a tip.

“But they were there for almost a week I think and did not tip a single one of our staff. Not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant,” she went on to claim.

Jessica continued that she only judges people on the basis of “how they treat someone in a position lesser than them.”

“As a public figure, you should always go out thinking, ‘OK, the people I interact with are clocking these interactions and they’re going to remember this.’ And I will always remember that, Brittany,” she concluded.

