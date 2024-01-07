 
Meghan Markle mom Doria Ragland is her 'rock': 'Grandma is a big deal'

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland are are living together to help each other

Meghan Markle mom Doria Ragland is her 'rock': 'Grandma is a big deal'

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is happy to move in with her daughter to offer support.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has had a tough year due to a series of career fails, wants mother by her side to take care of children Archie and Lilibet.

The source told the Daily Express: "Doria has really been Meghan’s rock over the past year. Not only has she been there for her daughter but has enjoyed helping to look after the grandchildren."

They added: "Harry adores her as well and loves having her there. There are times when he needs alone time, so Doria heads over to the guesthouse to make herself scarce when needed.”

Meanwhile, Doria’s step mother, Ava Burrows, revealed: "In some families in the US, grandma is a big deal.”

She told Mail Online: "Historically, in our culture, the mother worked long hours and needed all the support with her kids that she could get.

"Doria is very important to Meghan, and vice-versa. So I’m sure she wants to be a big part of her life, and her baby's life.

"She'll be a wonderful grandmother," she added at the time.

