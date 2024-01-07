Kelly Clarkson reveals one strict rule for children: See what

Kelly Clarkson says she has a strict rule related to social media when it comes to her children

Parenting for Kelly Clarkson as a single mother is still in the process for her. But she has set one strict rule for her two kids: No Social Media



In a chat with People, the Stronger singer opened up about the rule, “That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye.“

She continued, “So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

Weighing in on the co-parenting experience, Kelly said, “It’s harder at first,” adding, “There’s so much emotion and trauma involved."

However with time, she revealed, everything smoothed out."The easier it gets," noting, "It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate. Doing that in different households can be tough.”

Meanwhile, Kelly and Brandon Blackstock have tied the knot in 2013. But the pair parted ways in 2020. The divorce was settled in 2022.