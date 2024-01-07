 
menu
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'

Previously Katt Williams reportedly attacked fans after they asked for a photograph

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Katt Williams once traumatized fans: We cannot ignore that
Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'

It appears Katt Williams has a history of courting controversy, the recent one was a diss to multiple fellow comedians. But there was a time when the Ohio actor's verbal attacks stretched to physical ones after he reportedly hit female fans who asked for a picture.

The incident happened in 2016 when asking for a photograph, the Friday After Next star allegedly attacked several women outside an Atlantan club, who, in return, sued him.

The 52-year-old, however, did not face jail time after he took a plea agreement, leaving the victims to decry the decision.

“We cannot ignore that this man has not only traumatized not only us. Several other people,” one of the victims, Lutisha Martinez told WSB-TV, a local news television in Atlanta.

“His celebrity just took us out. It made it look like we were I guess making this up,” another victim told Channel 2's Tom Jones.

Earlier, Kevin slammed Katt for his dig at him, saying,"Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad."

"In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film 'LIFT' which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!!."

Adding, "There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says 'They Really Love You' ….I now know she’s talking about 'Katt' Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!."


Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz fail to relive 2023 Eve vibes in 2024
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz fail to relive 2023 Eve vibes in 2024
Kelly Clarkson reveals one strict rule for children: See what
Kelly Clarkson reveals one strict rule for children: See what
Meghan Markle mom Doria Ragland is her 'rock': 'Grandma is a big deal'
Meghan Markle mom Doria Ragland is her 'rock': 'Grandma is a big deal'
Derek Draper's last wish leaves fans teary-eyed
Derek Draper's last wish leaves fans teary-eyed
Ryan Gosling on ‘crotchless Ken' role: ‘It was difficult'
Ryan Gosling on ‘crotchless Ken' role: ‘It was difficult'
Prince William 'very clear' Prince Andrew 'cannot be trusted'
Prince William 'very clear' Prince Andrew 'cannot be trusted'
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on her big achievement
Olivia Rodrigo weighs in on her big achievement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'roast themselves' for better publicity
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to 'roast themselves' for better publicity
Harry and Meghan's ‘exiled version of William and Kate' behind 2023 disaster
Harry and Meghan's ‘exiled version of William and Kate' behind 2023 disaster
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse put wedding on hold amid pregnancy
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse put wedding on hold amid pregnancy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's old tactics could ‘sour' public opinion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's old tactics could ‘sour' public opinion
Meghan and Harry's public attacks have put King Charles in weaker position
Meghan and Harry's public attacks have put King Charles in weaker position