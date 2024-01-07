Previously Katt Williams reportedly attacked fans after they asked for a photograph

Katt Williams once 'traumatized' fans: 'We cannot ignore that'

It appears Katt Williams has a history of courting controversy, the recent one was a diss to multiple fellow comedians. But there was a time when the Ohio actor's verbal attacks stretched to physical ones after he reportedly hit female fans who asked for a picture.



The incident happened in 2016 when asking for a photograph, the Friday After Next star allegedly attacked several women outside an Atlantan club, who, in return, sued him.

The 52-year-old, however, did not face jail time after he took a plea agreement, leaving the victims to decry the decision.

“We cannot ignore that this man has not only traumatized not only us. Several other people,” one of the victims, Lutisha Martinez told WSB-TV, a local news television in Atlanta.

“His celebrity just took us out. It made it look like we were I guess making this up,” another victim told Channel 2's Tom Jones.

Earlier, Kevin slammed Katt for his dig at him, saying,"Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad."

"In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film 'LIFT' which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!!."

Adding, "There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says 'They Really Love You' ….I now know she’s talking about 'Katt' Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!."



