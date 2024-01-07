 
Sunday, January 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker become obsessed with baby

Newborn baby of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is stealing all of their attention

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker become obsessed with baby
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker become obsessed with baby

Since their newborn son's birth, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were over the moon as they couldn’t get their eyes off him for hours.

“They literally watch the baby sleep for hours,” a source told the OK! Magazine. “They can’t get enough of him. Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them."

Also, the insider noted that “it really shows the other Kardashians that Kourtney can hold her own and is serious about pulling back from their brand and the whole reality-show circus.”

Despite Rocky was not the firstborn of the couple still, they are flushed with excitement, love, and tenderness for the baby.

"This isn’t the first baby for either of them, but it’s been so long since they’ve had a newborn. It’s all new again and they love it," the bird chirped.

Meanwhile, Kourtney shares three kids with ex-Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, has three children with his former partner Shanna Moakler.

