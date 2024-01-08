Jodie Foster fastens belt to train Gen Z actors as she believes they can become better performers with her experience

Jodie Foster floats the idea to coach Gen Z actors

Jodie Foster is extending her experience to Gen Z or young actors, believing her expertise would help them to hone their craft.



“They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs,” The Silence of the Lambs star said.

She continued, “I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”

In the meantime, Jodie takes a hilarious dig at the Gen Z actors, saying, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace.”

The Oscar winner told The Guardian, “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’

Adding, "Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”