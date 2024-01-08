 
menu
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

Jodie Foster floats the idea to coach Gen Z actors

Jodie Foster fastens belt to train Gen Z actors as she believes they can become better performers with her experience

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

Jodie Foster floats the idea to coach Gen Z actors
Jodie Foster floats the idea to coach Gen Z actors

Jodie Foster is extending her experience to Gen Z or young actors, believing her expertise would help them to hone their craft.

“They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs,” The Silence of the Lambs star said.

She continued, “I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”

In the meantime, Jodie takes a hilarious dig at the Gen Z actors, saying, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace.”

The Oscar winner told The Guardian, “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’ 

Adding, "Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

King Charles 'hurt' by distance from 'Californian' grandchildren
King Charles 'hurt' by distance from 'Californian' grandchildren
John Travolta 'seeks' love guru to find true love
John Travolta 'seeks' love guru to find true love
Kate Middleton 'irritated' by 'hours and hours' of hard work in 2023
Kate Middleton 'irritated' by 'hours and hours' of hard work in 2023
Meryl Streep thanks 'Barbie' for saving her job
Meryl Streep thanks 'Barbie' for saving her job
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are called 'soap opera' by their neghbours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are called 'soap opera' by their neghbours
Kelly Clarkson hates to be 'helicopter mom'
Kelly Clarkson hates to be 'helicopter mom'
Prince Andrew missing 'emotional bandwidth' to face Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Prince Andrew missing 'emotional bandwidth' to face Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Ariana Grande drops a major announcement about her musical career
Ariana Grande drops a major announcement about her musical career
Taylor Swift to take to the town in time for award shows
Taylor Swift to take to the town in time for award shows
Cillian Murphy makes a rare comment about Emily Blunt's personality
Cillian Murphy makes a rare comment about Emily Blunt's personality
Ben Affleck reveals what he hates about his life
Ben Affleck reveals what he hates about his life
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘separated' due to their careers?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘separated' due to their careers?