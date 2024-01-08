 
Monday, January 08, 2024
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are called 'soap opera' by their neghbours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are subject to polar opposite opinions of the people in their neighbourhood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Monetico are eyeing another £3 million abode in Malibu.

Meanwhile, locals and neighbours in their current locality are sick of the couple’s soap opera.

One local Barry Maher tells Mirror.co.uk: "Harry and Meghan live down the street but in a considerably pricier spot, though nobody around here is exactly living in a cardboard box. Since we never see them, local tolerance seems to mirror USA tolerance in general."

He continued: "People who like them seem to have an unlimited tolerance, no matter what they do, somehow tied to the 'handsome prince falls for commoner' fairytale. Everyone else is either unimpressed by the traveling soap opera or is just sick of hearing about them.

