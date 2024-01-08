 
menu
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'hurt' by distance from 'Californian' grandchildren

King Charles wants to meet Prince Harry's children amid family hurt

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

King Charles hurt by distance from Californian grandchildren
King Charles 'hurt' by distance from 'Californian' grandchildren

King Charles is seemingly upset for not being able to meet his grandchildren for a long time.

The 75-year-old reportedly misses Prince Harry and his children, Archie and Lilibet.

Royal commentator Michael Cole said: "I think the King feels hurt by the fact that he does not see his grandchildren in California. It would be quite natural for any man to wish to see his grandchildren. I know for a fact that the King is very keen. He loves his children, he loves his grandchildren, he loves his godchildren.”

The expert added: “The fact he does not see Archie and Lilibet and that is not his wish, will be very upsetting to him. It will be a long time before Prince Harry returns to the country with his children."

Speaking in High Court for his security battle, Harry told the judge that his children want to "feel at home" in the UK but they cannot if "it's not possible to keep them safe.”

John Travolta 'seeks' love guru to find true love
John Travolta 'seeks' love guru to find true love
Kate Middleton 'irritated' by 'hours and hours' of hard work in 2023
Kate Middleton 'irritated' by 'hours and hours' of hard work in 2023
Jodie Foster floats the idea to coach Gen Z actors
Jodie Foster floats the idea to coach Gen Z actors
Meryl Streep thanks 'Barbie' for saving her job
Meryl Streep thanks 'Barbie' for saving her job
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are called 'soap opera' by their neghbours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are called 'soap opera' by their neghbours
Kelly Clarkson hates to be 'helicopter mom'
Kelly Clarkson hates to be 'helicopter mom'
Prince Andrew missing 'emotional bandwidth' to face Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Prince Andrew missing 'emotional bandwidth' to face Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Ariana Grande drops a major announcement about her musical career
Ariana Grande drops a major announcement about her musical career
Taylor Swift to take to the town in time for award shows
Taylor Swift to take to the town in time for award shows
Cillian Murphy makes a rare comment about Emily Blunt's personality
Cillian Murphy makes a rare comment about Emily Blunt's personality
Ben Affleck reveals what he hates about his life
Ben Affleck reveals what he hates about his life
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘separated' due to their careers?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘separated' due to their careers?