King Charles wants to meet Prince Harry's children amid family hurt

King Charles 'hurt' by distance from 'Californian' grandchildren

King Charles is seemingly upset for not being able to meet his grandchildren for a long time.

The 75-year-old reportedly misses Prince Harry and his children, Archie and Lilibet.

Royal commentator Michael Cole said: "I think the King feels hurt by the fact that he does not see his grandchildren in California. It would be quite natural for any man to wish to see his grandchildren. I know for a fact that the King is very keen. He loves his children, he loves his grandchildren, he loves his godchildren.”

The expert added: “The fact he does not see Archie and Lilibet and that is not his wish, will be very upsetting to him. It will be a long time before Prince Harry returns to the country with his children."

Speaking in High Court for his security battle, Harry told the judge that his children want to "feel at home" in the UK but they cannot if "it's not possible to keep them safe.”