 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'growing in pressure' to take decision about Prince Andrew

King Charles II would have to take a decision about Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

King Charles growing in pressure to take decision about Prince Andrew
King Charles 'growing in pressure' to take decision about Prince Andrew 

King Charles would have to take serious steps as Prince Andrew continues to scandalise the Royals.

The Duke of York’s latest association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has come to surface, provoking His Majesty to banish his younger brother to maintain face.

Expert Emma Wolf tells GB News: “We haven’t had the smoking gun, yet, the pressure is now growing.”

She added: “Well, obviously on Andrew, the court of public opinion has made up their mind about Andrew, but I think the pressure is now really growing on the King to do something.”

Woolf continued: “He is living at Royal Lodge at the taxpayer’s behest, basically, he has security there, is this really a fit man? It’s a real thorn in Charles’s side.”

Lisa Bonet hammers last nail in Jason Momoa's marriage
Lisa Bonet hammers last nail in Jason Momoa's marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are trying to keep 'royal aesthetic' to stay famous
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are trying to keep 'royal aesthetic' to stay famous
Queen Camilla plans 'prefect revenge' against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Queen Camilla plans 'prefect revenge' against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry did not 'appreciate' impact of Megxit on Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry did not 'appreciate' impact of Megxit on Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles' gestures with Prince Andrew are ‘astounding and unwise'
King Charles' gestures with Prince Andrew are ‘astounding and unwise'
King Charles has ‘no clear justifications' in Prince Andrew's case
King Charles has ‘no clear justifications' in Prince Andrew's case
Kate Middleton reportedly fed up of workload comparisons with other Royals
Kate Middleton reportedly fed up of workload comparisons with other Royals
Meghan obsessed about securing a livelihood while Harry is keen on reuniting with Royals
Meghan obsessed about securing a livelihood while Harry is keen on reuniting with Royals
Queen Camilla's finally ‘got her own back' on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla's finally ‘got her own back' on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Emma Stone tests her friendship with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes
Emma Stone tests her friendship with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes
Kanye West dragged over birthday tribute for wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West dragged over birthday tribute for wife Bianca Censori
Princess Kate ‘frustrated' on birthday after Prince William's big decision
Princess Kate ‘frustrated' on birthday after Prince William's big decision