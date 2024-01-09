King Charles II would have to take a decision about Prince Harry

King Charles 'growing in pressure' to take decision about Prince Andrew

King Charles would have to take serious steps as Prince Andrew continues to scandalise the Royals.

The Duke of York’s latest association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has come to surface, provoking His Majesty to banish his younger brother to maintain face.

Expert Emma Wolf tells GB News: “We haven’t had the smoking gun, yet, the pressure is now growing.”

She added: “Well, obviously on Andrew, the court of public opinion has made up their mind about Andrew, but I think the pressure is now really growing on the King to do something.”

Woolf continued: “He is living at Royal Lodge at the taxpayer’s behest, basically, he has security there, is this really a fit man? It’s a real thorn in Charles’s side.”