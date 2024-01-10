 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Web Desk

Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly insecure about Kanye West's 'iconic muse' Bianca Censori, who is an interior designer

Web Desk

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Photo: Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian is jealous of Bianca Censori?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly envious of Bianca Censori’s bonding with her daughter North West, whom she shares with Kanye West.

As fans will know, the Vultures crooner is constantly in hot waters over his controversial behavior be it related to the Jewish community or his current wife Bianca Censori. In the meantime, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian appears to be fuming over Bianca’s relationship with North West, which is seemingly strengthening day by day.

On 5th January, Kanye West crowned Bianca as the “most amazing stepmum” in his birthday wish for the Yeezy designer, but Kim Kardashian is seemingly getting insecure about her children’s stepmother, as per the new findings of Mirror.

An insider close to the celebrities spoke to the outlet in this regard.

The source spilled the beans and said, "Kim thinks Bianca is getting too close to her daughter," claiming that she is "definitely jealous" of Kanye's ‘iconic muse.’

"This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim. It's already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench," the tipster also revealed.

Nevertheless, the source maintained that Kim’s eldest daughter considers her stepmother to be "super cool," adding that it "gets under Kim's skin."

