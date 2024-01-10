Prince Harry was asked to 'slow down' by William in Meghan Markle romance

 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Prince Harry was not encouraged to married Meghan Markle by Prince William

Prince Harry is touching upon Prince William’s discouraging reaction to his romance with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who excitedly told about his new girlfriend to Prince William, was asked to take things a ‘bit slow’ owing to Meghan’s background.

"He [said] to slow down," Harry wrote in his memoir ‘Spare.’

"She's an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen." Harry says he nodded, "a bit hurt. Then hugged him and Kate and left

Speaking on her Netflix documentary titled “Harry & Meghan” the Duchess touched upon her first meeting with Kate, saying: "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner. I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

