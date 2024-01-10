Selena Gomez clears the air around her gossip with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez spills what she really told Taylor Swift amid Golden Globes gossip

Selena Gomez is putting an end to hearsay around her girl gossip with Taylor Swift.

The two friends came together for the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday where they were seemingly spotted talking about the romance between Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

While lip reader Jeremy Freeman confirmed the topic of conversation between the pals, Selena Gomez has now cleared the air around what really happened.

“I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she commented on E! News’ Instagram post.

“Not that that’s anyone business,” she added.

According to the lip reader, Selena whispered into Swift’s ear about the ‘Wonka’ star.

“He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.”

Keleigh Sperry, wife of actor Miles Teller was also present in the conversation.

Expressing her excitement, Sperry seemed to have asked: “Timothée?” to which Selena nodded.