 
menu
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez spills what she really told Taylor Swift amid Golden Globes gossip

Selena Gomez clears the air around her gossip with Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Selena Gomez spills what she really told Taylor Swift amid Golden Globes gossip
Selena Gomez spills what she really told Taylor Swift amid Golden Globes gossip

Selena Gomez is putting an end to hearsay around her girl gossip with Taylor Swift.

The two friends came together for the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday where they were seemingly spotted talking about the romance between Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

While lip reader Jeremy Freeman confirmed the topic of conversation between the pals, Selena Gomez has now cleared the air around what really happened.

“I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she commented on E! News’ Instagram post.

“Not that that’s anyone business,” she added.

According to the lip reader, Selena whispered into Swift’s ear about the ‘Wonka’ star.

“He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.”

Keleigh Sperry, wife of actor Miles Teller was also present in the conversation.

Expressing her excitement, Sperry seemed to have asked: “Timothée?” to which Selena nodded.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no more hope' in Hollywood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no more hope' in Hollywood
Prince Harry was asked to 'slow down' by William in Meghan Markle romance
Prince Harry was asked to 'slow down' by William in Meghan Markle romance
Prince Harry 'not surprised' as military book ignores his work
Prince Harry 'not surprised' as military book ignores his work
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still under 'hope' as Sarah Ferguson gets re-entry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still under 'hope' as Sarah Ferguson gets re-entry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been rejected by La La Land?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been rejected by La La Land?
Meghan Markle snubs 'Suits' cast as friends 'don't have her number'
Meghan Markle snubs 'Suits' cast as friends 'don't have her number'
Prince Harry's profound reversal of fortune makes even sailors woozy
Prince Harry's profound reversal of fortune makes even sailors woozy
Prince Harry 'attacks' major cause of new military snub in UK
Prince Harry 'attacks' major cause of new military snub in UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘completely exposed' by spring
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘completely exposed' by spring
Netflix's Stranger Things 5 risks boycott after production update
Netflix's Stranger Things 5 risks boycott after production update
King Charles wishes to see Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet this year
King Charles wishes to see Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet this year
Timothee Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez feud rumors
Timothee Chalamet breaks silence on Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez feud rumors