Kate Middleton feels Prince William belongs to a ‘stuffy, upper-crust institution'

Kate Middleton allegedly hates the school Prince William went to

Kate Middleton is allegedly off the belief that Prince William “stuffy, upper-crust institution” will reverse their attempts at modernizing the monarchy.



All of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to the Royal Family.

According to their findings, Kate “absolutely hated” her time in an all-girls school, back in Downe House, Berkshire, not to mention she was also the target of bullies.

Thus, the source told InTouch Weekly that Kate is “heartbroken” at the thought of putting Prince George through the possibility of being “horribly bullied” like her.

Overall, she “can't bear the thought of George suffering through that.”

As of now Prince William and Kate have “argued” about the idea of boarding school for “years” now but the Prince of Wales has “finally won”.

Reportedly, “Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it's tradition.”

“Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she'll miss George desperately.”