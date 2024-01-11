Kate Middleton disagrees with Prince William over key decision regarding George

Kate Middleton reportedly having heated arguments with Prince William over Prince George’s school

File Footage

Kate Middleton has issues with Prince William’s choice of school for their first born, Prince George, who is second in line to the British throne.



According to The New York Post, the Prince and Princess of Wales are having “fiery rows” about which school to send George to.

Kate Middleton was "horribly bullied at her first boarding school and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that," a tipster close to the situation said.

While William wants George to attend the renowned Eton College near Windsor Castle, "Kate thinks sending George to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernize the monarchy," the source said.

"Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition," the insider added.

"Kate is fiercely protective when it comes to defending her family and the overall interests of the royal family.

“If that means fighting fire with fire at times, then she’s more than willing to do so — even if it makes her less popular with certain people.”