Friday, January 12, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Is Travis Kelce using Taylor Swift for fame?

Eloise Wells Morin

Since Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce, his fame has seen a significant increase, especially after Swift attended several of his games.

However, Travis Kelce is reportedly serious about pop icon Taylor Swift and “not using her” for fame in Hollywood. 

Per insiders, NFL star Travis Kelce has fallen in love with the Grammy winner. "He truly fell in love with her — he’s not using her for fame. But there’s no denying the timing was perfect. Their relationship pushed his plan into overdrive."

However, the 34-year-old crooner doesn’t mind: "She’s one of the most famous people in the world, so how could she not be fine with it? She’s impressed by his achievements."

The insider went on to explain the dynamic between the two, saying: "They’re both super competitive and ambitious, which is part of why they’re so good for each other. They’re the new Hollywood power couple!"

Before the two-time NFL-winning Chiefs tight-end, Swift dated actor Joe Alwyn for six years. The couple kept their relationship very private, in contrast to her romance with Travis Kelce.

Swift has been to many of Travis’ NFL games since September 2023 and has been the focus of cameras at the games.

She opened up about her presence at the games in her TIMES magazine interview, saying, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care."

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other," she added.

