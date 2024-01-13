Tom Cruise is planning to make a comeback as Pete Mitchell for a third 'Top Gun' film

Tom Cruise 'ditches' major contract for 'Top Gun' sequel?

Tom Cruise is currently working on his famous Top Gun franchise with a rival studio right after entering a major contract with Warner Bros.

The 61 year-old actor is reportedly planning to make his comeback as Pete Mitchell in the third installation of the movie with Paramount studios.

The update comes after Tom shook hands with the head of Warner Bros David Zaslav as they revealed that the Mission: Impossible star has joined their company as a key producer and will be working with them on multiple films.

However, ditching his recent alliance, the action star is now working on Top Gun 3, with a script being written by Maverick writer Ehren Kruger.

Additionally, it is anticipated that popular actors Glen Powell and Miles Teller will make a comeback in the third part of the blockbuster franchise.

While the news just emerged, The Hollywood Reporter reported that "the sequel has quietly been in development since late fall."

For now, Tom is currently working on an eighth Mission: Impossible film, "which will keep him occupied until its release which will be currently set for May 2025."