Gwen Stefani granted Hall of Fame honor alongside Kobe Bryant

Gwen Stefani has been inducted into Orange County ‘s Hall of Fame as one of its notable residents, alongside the likes of Kobe Bryant Walt Disney, Tiger Woods, and Bill Medley.



This is Orange County’s first-ever Hall Of Fame. It honored 10 of its accomplished residents on Friday. These included Gwen, who went to a public high school named Loara High School in Anaheim for four years and graduated in 1987.

Gwen looked stunning in a 3D denim floral skirt and high boots, completing her look with gold jewelry and bold red lips.

As she accepted the honor, the Just a Girl crooner recalled her experience of living in the county. She recounted “running out of our house at 9:30 every single night to watch the fireworks” from Disneyland.

“It was literally like Disneyland was our backyard,” she shared.

Thanking the county for inducting her, she said: “I am just absolutely honored to be inducted. Orange County is where my dreams were born and the foundation that shaped my life.

“Anaheim, California is my roots; it's my culture. I've never left Anaheim behind. It's always been with me,” she continued.

The 54-year-old singer went on: “I've been able to share it with the world through my songs, through my style. I've always had pride and gratitude for where I come from.”