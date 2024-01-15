Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told they will get humiliated due to Royal bullying

Meghan Markle told 'global mockery' can create 'image problems'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are warned their recent mockery could cause troubles for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were poked fun at by comedian Jo Koy at the Golden Globes, are told to beware of global humiliation.

Mark Boardman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's absence from the Golden Globes could be seen as a clever move from the humiliation of being mocked, particularly on a global stage.

"The lack of public appearances amongst fellow celebrities and peers could be a sign of a move away for a re-brand with a fresh start for Meghan.

He added: "Unfortunately, mockery, particularly on a global stage, can have a significant impact on public image.

Mark continued: "The reactions to such incidents are likely to be diverse, with some individuals finding it amusing, while others may view it negatively and will remember this for a very long time to the detriment of the power couple.

"Public figures such as the Sussex's have to navigate a delicate balance between public acclaim and criticism, and all too often remain silent on the matter, which for me is a sign that they do not know how to handle such situations which can influence public perception."