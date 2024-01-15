 
menu
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton snubs 'signals of distress' as she ditches 'submissive' self

Kate Middleton has become more confident in her demeanor over the years

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 15, 2024

Kate Middleton snubs signals of distress as she ditches submissive self
Kate Middleton snubs 'signals of distress' as she ditches 'submissive' self

Kate Middleton’s body language has changed for the better over the years, notes an expert.

The Princess of Wales has dropped her usual ‘submissive’ self to become more confident as she prepares to become the next Queen of Britain.

Body language expert, Darren Stanton, on behalf of Betfair Casino, said: "She now communicates on an even deeper level and leaves a lasting impression with all that she encounters.

"In previous years, Kate often flashed signals of distress or nerves in her body language during public engagements."

He added: "Kate tended to hold her hands in front of her body, at least when she knew she was being photographed.

"This is a very submissive gesture, as it creates an unconscious barrier or shield between us and something, which could be perceived as a threat. The posture also signifies a lack of confidence in her surroundings."

He noted: "Even when people are displaying a confident demeanour, they can sometimes have juxtaposed feelings internally.

"However, I see total congruence in Kate’s belief, personal confidence and her outbound body language, which means she has now become the full package and has fitted into her new title with ease,” concluded the expert.

King Charles felt he would 'tempt fate' if he discussed Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles felt he would 'tempt fate' if he discussed Queen Elizabeth II death
Prince William, Prince Harry cannot fix fight as wives don't see 'eye to eye'
Prince William, Prince Harry cannot fix fight as wives don't see 'eye to eye'
Nicolas Cage wants fans to give his film another chance
Nicolas Cage wants fans to give his film another chance
Robert Downey Jr. finally chooses career best film
Robert Downey Jr. finally chooses career best film
Queen Elizabeth Ii was 'angry as ever' upon learning Lilibet name
Queen Elizabeth Ii was 'angry as ever' upon learning Lilibet name
‘The Sopranos' boss cries TV golden era is dead
‘The Sopranos' boss cries TV golden era is dead
Meghan Markle told 'global mockery' can create 'image problems'
Meghan Markle told 'global mockery' can create 'image problems'
Drew Barrymore gushes over ‘protective' Renee Rapp
Drew Barrymore gushes over ‘protective' Renee Rapp
Meghan Markle asked for 'three chapters' to judge memoir worth
Meghan Markle asked for 'three chapters' to judge memoir worth
Travis Kelce's changed attitude with Taylor Swift exposed post fight
Travis Kelce's changed attitude with Taylor Swift exposed post fight
King Charles' held ‘discreet' meetings to plan ‘regency' amid queen's frail condition
King Charles' held ‘discreet' meetings to plan ‘regency' amid queen's frail condition
'Succession' star Sarah Snook exposes dirty face of industry?
'Succession' star Sarah Snook exposes dirty face of industry?