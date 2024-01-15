 
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Netflix's 'One Piece' rules streaming charts in 2023

'One Piece' on Netflix dominated the streaming chart in the first month of its debut

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 15, 2024

Netflixs One Piece rules streaming charts in 2023
Netflix's 'One Piece' rules streaming charts in 2023

A new streaming chart has put the One Piece on top as the Netflix show has beaten its competitors with a hefty margin.

The latest figures measured the most-watched streaming originals in the first 30 days from its release in the United States in 2023. Parrot Analytics and The Wrap released the data.

  • One Piece 
  • Ahsoka 
  • Secret Invasion 
  • Gen V 
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Blue Eye Samurai
  • Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 
  • The Night Agent 
  • Squid Game: The Challenge 
  • The Fall of the House of Usher 

Adapted from Eiichiro Oda's manga, One Piece is considered one of the all-time anime.

Like anime, the live-action adaptation has also hit the right marks. The makers of the show announced that season 2 is in the making.

