Netflix's 'One Piece' rules streaming charts in 2023

Monday, January 15, 2024
A new streaming chart has put the One Piece on top as the Netflix show has beaten its competitors with a hefty margin.
The latest figures measured the most-watched streaming originals in the first 30 days from its release in the United States in 2023. Parrot Analytics and The Wrap released the data.
Adapted from Eiichiro Oda's manga, One Piece is considered one of the all-time anime.
Like anime, the live-action adaptation has also hit the right marks. The makers of the show announced that season 2 is in the making.