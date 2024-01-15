'One Piece' on Netflix dominated the streaming chart in the first month of its debut

Netflix's 'One Piece' rules streaming charts in 2023

A new streaming chart has put the One Piece on top as the Netflix show has beaten its competitors with a hefty margin.



The latest figures measured the most-watched streaming originals in the first 30 days from its release in the United States in 2023. Parrot Analytics and The Wrap released the data.

One Piece

Ahsoka

Secret Invasion

Gen V

Daisy Jones & The Six

Blue Eye Samurai

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The Night Agent

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Fall of the House of Usher

Adapted from Eiichiro Oda's manga, One Piece is considered one of the all-time anime.

Like anime, the live-action adaptation has also hit the right marks. The makers of the show announced that season 2 is in the making.