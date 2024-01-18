 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William, Kate Middleton snubbed Lilibet name in congratulatory post

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not show acceptance towards Lilibet name

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton snubbed Lilibet name in congratulatory post
Prince William, Kate Middleton snubbed Lilibet name in congratulatory post

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly never acknowledged Princess Lilibet’s name, as pointed out on their social media accounts.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their X account back in 2021 to extend congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their second child. In their communication, the Wales couple refrained from calling the little one by her real name as they referred to her as baby ‘Lili.’

The couple's post read: "We are delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Meanwhile, the Royal Family posted: “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news."

This comes as author Robert Hardman revealed Queen Elizabeth II was furious as her childhood nickname was taken by the Sussexes for their daughter.

He noted: “One privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been ‘as angry as I’d ever seen her’ in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter ‘Lilibet’, the Queen’s childhood nickname.”

