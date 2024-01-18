Doja Cat's mother Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer took her son Ramon Dalithando Dlamini to court

Doja Cat's mother protects her from 'abusive' brother

Doja Cat’s mother is dragging her son to court for allegedly being “physically and verbally” abusive to the singer.

The 30 year-old artist’s mother Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer reportedly filed a temporary restraining order against Ramon Dalithando Dlamini in which she claimed that he "knocked out Doja’s teeth."

Although, she did not reveal the timeline of the incident but stated that the most recent commotion took place earlier this month.

She also claimed that Raman has given Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile, “cuts and bruises” and also stole and vandalised some of her property.

In her filing, Deborah continued accusing her son of being “abusive toward his sister in a very degrading and demeaning manner which made her daughter feel unsafe and traumatized.”

The judge did grant a court-ordered protection from her son while keeping the hearing for a permanent restraining order pending.

However, he did not order one for Doja and ruled that she needs to request a restraining order on her own.