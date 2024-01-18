Eminem reveals his 'hilarious' new year resolution

The rap icon Eminem disclosed his new resolution with a hilarious nod to 'Detroit Lions'

Eminem is seemingly all amped up for the Super Bowl.



On Tuesday, the Mockingbird hitmaker took to his Instagram to share his New Year’s resolution and reportedly, that was to get into Detroit Lions.

The 51-year-old rapper began, "Yo, Dan, I’m reporting. I’m going to report. Third quarter."

He then asked the team’s coach Dan Campbell to take him in by saying, "I’m reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver. I’ll be the quarterback, the entire line, [the] offensive line. And the receiver, I will throw it to myself and score a touchdown.”

“In the third quarter. Just give me a uniform. Or at least just a helmet," he quipped.

"I'm gonna be there that night, I will suit up, and I will score us the winning touchdown," he remarked in conclusion.

Eminem penned the caption for this post, "Coach Dan … the offer still stands. I’m around for Sunday, lmk…"

For those unversed, Eminem, who has the real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is a Detroit native and a life-long Lions fan, as per the findings of People.