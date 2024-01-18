 
menu
Thursday, January 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Gisele Bundchen reveals the inspiration behind her ‘resilient' motherhood

Gisele Bundchen gets candid about her life as the mother of Tom Brady's two children

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Photo: Gisele Bundchen reveals the inspiration behind her ‘resilient’ motherhood
Photo: Gisele Bundchen reveals the inspiration behind her ‘resilient’ motherhood

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly struggling to take good care of her brood of two, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Opening up about her parenting struggles as a single mom, the beauty mogul told Harper’s Bazaar, “Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways.”

However, she admitted that no matter happens what she will always be there for her kids and that was because her mother inspired her to do so.

“But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Brazilian supermodel touched on her life after Tom Brady’s split and claimed that she would always turn a deaf ear to people’s opinions of her.

“I can't really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business,” the 43-year-old remarked.

She went on to address,” It's really their business that they're trying to project onto me. If I'm going to be affected by that, I'm never going to live my truth,” after which she resigned from the topic.  

