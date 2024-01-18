Ice Spice is facing severe allegations by Brooklyn-based rapper D.Chamberz

Ice Spice faces copyright accusation for track 'In Ha Mood'

According to TMZ, an artist named D.Chamberz is suing the 24-year-old singer for allegedly violating copyright with her song In Ha Mood.

Chamberz claims that Ice's recording plagiarises his single In That Mood which he released in January 2022.

As per the court documents cited by the publication, Ice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, stole his music "in terms of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and story context."

The rapper further claims that he created and recorded the song "a full year prior" to Ice Spice's single's debut.

Moreover, Chamberz also dragged her producer Riot as reports suggest that In That Mood was played "dozens of times" at locations close to Ice and Riot's homes in New York City.

In his filing, D.Chamberz further requested "damages, other income, and at least half of the song's publishing rights."

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Ice Spice's song In Ha Mood has over 168 million Spotify plays and approximately 46 million YouTube views as of May 2023.

The accusation comes after Ice Spice was announced as one of the headliners to play two weekends in April at the 2024 Coachella festival.

