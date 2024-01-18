Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori drops hints of pregnancy in latest outing

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has added to rumors of pregnancy with new outings

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s recent outing has hinted she may be expecting a baby.

Bianca stepped out on Wednesday in Los Angeles in an outfit strikingly different from her usual racy ensembles. She sported a skin-hugging cheetah print bodysuit, and covered it up with a loose semi-translucent coat.

Images: Daily Yews/Twitter

Bianca attempted to cover her stomach as soon as she saw the paparazzi, per The Mirror. The Yeezy architect completed her look with silver ear cuffs and kept her slick hair back as usual.

Moreover, in a recent photo of the 29-year-old with Kanye West, she appeared to be covering her abdomen with a long black coat.

Bianca’s recent attempts to cover up come after months of racy displays with her husband Kanye. The couple consistently made headlines during their trip to Italy, where Bianca mostly sported skin-tight and see-through outfits. She then began using pillows and stuffed toys to cover her chest in dresses that left nothing to the imagination.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori recently celebrated her 29th birthday, with Kanye West sharing a slew of posts on Instagram in her honor.